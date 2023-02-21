Manzanar to host citizenship ceremony

New citizens shortly after taking their Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America at Manzanar National Historic Site, May 10, 2019. Manzanar will be hosting another naturalization ceremony at noon, Thursday, Feb. 23. Manzanar is located on the west side of U.S. Highway 395, nine miles north of Lone Pine.

 Photo courtesy of Alisa Lynch/Manzanar National Historic Site

Manzanar National Historic Site will host U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for a naturalization ceremony at noon, Thursday, Feb. 23, in the Manzanar Visitor Center. Twenty-five people from countries around the world—including Argentina, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Venezuela, Vietnam, and Yemen—will take their Oath of Allegiance to become United States citizens. All are welcome to attend.

Manzanar Superintendent Brenda Ling will welcome the new citizens and their families and assist in presenting certificates. “This will be a proud moment for many during the naturalization ceremony. This day is special not just for the person who becomes a citizen, but also for the family,” said Ling.  

