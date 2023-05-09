Manzanar recruiting Youth Conservation Corps members

In 2019, Youth Conservation Corps members helped build an accessible sidewalk to the Block 14 mess hall.

 Photo courtesy of NPS/Manzanar

Manzanar National Historic Site will sponsor a 5-week long Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) program this summer. Youths 15 to 18 are encouraged to apply, provided they do not reach their 19th birthday before July 30.

YCC team members will work Monday, July 3, through Friday, Aug. 4, earning the California minimum wage of $15.50 per hour. They will work at Manzanar National Historic Site under the supervision of National Park Service (NPS) staff Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Most work is outdoors (regardless of weather), dirty, and physically demanding.

