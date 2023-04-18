Manzanar At Dusk

Manzanar At Dusk participants in group discussion.

 Photo by Gann Matsuda/Manzanar Committee

Connecting the injustices of the past with similar injustices of the present will be the focus of the 2023 Manzanar At Dusk program, sponsored by the Manzanar Committee, scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Lone Pine High School gymnasium, located at 538 South Main Street (U.S. Highway 395), in Lone Pine, across the street from McDonald’s.

The Manzanar At Dusk program follows the 54th Annual Manzanar Pilgrimage, held that same day at the Manzanar National Historic Site, located between the towns of Lone Pine and Independence.

