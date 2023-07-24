Golden Canyon trailhead - NPS photo by Casey Patel (1).tif

A heat warning sign at Golden Canyon Trailhead advises hikers that taking to the trails after 10 a.m. is not recommended.

 National Park Service photo/Casey Patel

The Inyo County Coroner has identified the man who died at the Golden Canyon trailhead in Death Valley National Park on Tuesday afternoon as 71-year-old Steve Curry of the Sunland neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Curry collapsed shortly after 3:30 p.m. outside the restroom at Golden Canyon amid temperatures that had soared to 121°F.

