Sandy Lund was awarded the 2023 Big Pine Civic Club Citizen of the Year on Feb. 13.
Lund “is certainly Ms. Big Pine,” according to the club.
“She gives her all and at least 10% more to everything she is involved in,” the club noted in a release.
Lund is the Big Pine Civic Club president, heads all the community activities like highway clean up, Christmas tree lighting, Easter Egg hunt, American Legion Auxiliary, selling fire department calendars, and being Mrs. Santa.
The following comments were added to Lund’s nomination:
“Sandy keeps Big Pine activities rolling; she is very involved in local events and does a lot to support the town; OMG! She’s always trying to bring the community together; Sandy has been working to put Big Pine community together for the good of our future and always is willing to help those in need; Sandy has put her heart and soul into Big Pine Civic Club. Congratulation to Sandy Lund!”
After the presentation of the Citizen of the Year, Lund opened the floor for chairmanship volunteers to the upcoming community Easter Egg Hunt, Shaved Ice Booth, Fourth of July community barbecue, and Christmas events.
During the meeting Lloyd Wilson from the Big Pine Volunteer Fire Department and Inyo County Health and Human Services Director Marilyn Mann discussed the effect Symon Ambulance ending services to the area will affect the community.
Inyo County Sheriff Stephanie Rennie gave a brief update on changes in the sheriff’s department.
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 457 announced this year’s Girls State delegates are Morgan Renard and Vanessa Miller.
Eight carrot cakes from a wide field of contestants were judged by the audience at large with good humor. Kevin Carrunchio reclaimed his crown as the Best Carrot Cake baker, Eileen Burger took second and Rennie, third. The winners received a gift certificate from Carroll’s Market and their choice of a wine stopper, bottle opener or wine opener made from the Big Pine Tree and bragging rights.
Next Big Pine Civic Club meeting will be Monday, March 13, at 6 p..m. in the Big Pine Town Hall.
