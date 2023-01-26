Longtime ambulance provider gives notice to cease operations in Bishop area

Public meetings will be scheduled in the near future for residents to give input regarding the future of ambulance service in the greater city of Bishop area, according to the city of Bishop and Inyo County.

Symons Emergency Services has given notice to the Inland Counties Emergency Medical Agency (ICEMA) that in the near future it will cease providing Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulance services in the Exclusive Operating Area (EOA), which encompasses the greater Bishop area, according to a joint release from Inyo County and the city of Bishop.

Symons has served the Bishop area since 1989. Its current contract with ICEMA requires an ALS level of response in the Bishop area EOA, which ensures that a paramedic is on board the responding ambulance.

