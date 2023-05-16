The Lone Pine Paiute Shoshone Reservation recently celebrated its 10th Earth Day that featured outreach and educational opportunities throughout the community.
The theme of the event was “Indigenous Wisdom to Face Modern Challenges.”
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery of the Inyo Register PLUS E-Edition access and unlimited access to articles on inyoregister.com.
We accept Visa, Mastercard and Discover.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Home Delivery Inyo County 1 Month
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery Inyo County 3 Months
|$26.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery Inyo County 6 Months
|$49.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery Inyo County 12 Months
|$97.00
|for 365 days
|Home Delivery outside Inyo County 1 Month
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery outside Inyo County 3 Months
|$28.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery outside Inyo County 6 Months
|$56.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery outside Inyo County 12 Months
|$109.00
|for 365 days
E-Edition access and unlimited access to articles on inyoregister.com.
We accept Visa, Mastercard and Discover.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Week
|$2.00
|for 7 days
|1 Month
|$6.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$17.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$34.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$66.00
|for 365 days
The Lone Pine Paiute Shoshone Reservation recently celebrated its 10th Earth Day that featured outreach and educational opportunities throughout the community.
The theme of the event was “Indigenous Wisdom to Face Modern Challenges.”
Event organizers would like to thank the following organizations and agencies for their contributions:
BLM-Bishop Field Office, Metabolic Studio, Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association, Healthy Communities of Southern Inyo, Inyo National Forest, Great Basin Unified Air Pollution Control District, Owens Valley Indian Water Commission, LPPSR Cultural Committee, Eastern Sierra Land Trust, Alabama Hills Stewardship Group, Inyo County Water Department, American Red Cross, Intertribal Agriculture Council, Toiyabe Indian Health Project Lone Pine Clinic, Friends of Inyo, Toiyabe Indian Health Project Family Prevention, Waste Connections Mammoth/Bishop, Toiyabe Indian Health Project Public Health, High Sierra Energy, Los Angeles Department of Water & Power, EZ Kamping, AltaOne Federal Credit Union, Eastern Sierra Child Support Services, OVCDC TANF Lone Pine, Whitebark Institute, Nu Communications Alliance, Inyo County Emergency Services, Southern Inyo Hospital District, Inyo County Disaster Services, Inyo County Waste Management, Inyo County Wildfire Prevention, LPPSR EPA Department, Inyo County Sheriff, LPPSR Administration, Coso Operating Company, LPPSR Housing, and the Fort Independence Paiute Tribe EPA.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.