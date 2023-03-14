The students at Lone Pine High School recently completed a huge mural in the school quad.
The students at Lone Pine High School recently completed a huge mural in the school quad.
Together they came up with the theme “EVOLUTION” and in groups came up with ways to illustrate the theme and design it.
The students then traced the image and together painted the wall.
It was a wonderful collaboration between the teachers, students and staff.
The mural combined the evolution of the cartoon, the school’s mascot, the golden eagle, the evolution of man, the evolution of the Mexican flag with a backdrop illustrating the evolution of the world from the Big Bang to Black Hole, cleverly morphed into the final cartoon of Homer Simpson in a graduation gown shouting “That’s All Folks” as an echo of the Looney Tunes theme.
The first mural project was originally initiated back in 2021 by the Inyo Council for the Arts, (ICA) and funded by a California Arts Council Youth Arts Action (YAA) grant and matched in part by the Inyo County Probation Department.
This year, Lone Pine High School principal Nancy O’ Sullivan launched the program as an in-school art project enabling the students to obtain credits.
ICA board member and artist Judyth Greenburgh facilitated the program. She had painted a large mural for the front of the high school the year before and felt the process of painting a mural would give the students good skills for a future career in art and design.
The project taught the students how to design, paint, plan a piece and collaborate in teams.
Kudos to the students and teachers Amy Letherer, Ginnene Branch, Principal Nancy O’Sullivan and Superintendent, Patrick Traynor, who gave the students this opportunity to learn while freely expressing themselves.
