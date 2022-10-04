Lone Pine Film Festival to get ‘reel’ Thursday

The Lone Pine Film Festival celebrates the Western, especially the many filmed in the Alabama Hills.

 Photo by Don Kelsen

The Museum of Western Film History in Lone Pine is excited to present the 32nd Lone Pine Film Festival, which kicks off on Thursday and runs through Sunday, with the theme of “Rootin’ Tootin’ Movie Shootin.’”

This Indigenous People’s/Columbus Day weekend event has become a hallmark of Lone Pine, with film screenings, movie site location tours, presentations, horseback riding, Main Street Parade, Arts and Crafts Fair and much more.

