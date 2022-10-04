Lone Pine Film Festival to get ‘reel’ Thursday

The Museum of Western Film History in Lone Pine is excited to present the 32nd Lone Pine Film Festival, which kicks off on Thursday and runs through Sunday, with the theme of “Rootin’ Tootin’ Movie Shootin.’”
This Indigenous People’s/Columbus Day weekend event has become a hallmark of Lone Pine, with film screenings, movie site location tours, presentations, horseback riding, Main Street Parade, Arts and Crafts Fair and much more.
Tickets are on sale now with a full schedule of events – information and order forms can be found at lonepinefilmfestival.org.
The festival is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the classic Western, “The Cowboys,” starring John Wayne with special guest, Robert Carradine.
The festival also will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the silent film “Just Tony,” starring Tom Mix with live music composed and performed by Jay C. Munns.
The 30th anniversary of “Unforgiven,” which stars, Clint Eastwood, also will
Celebrities and invited guests of this year’s festival will include: Monte Markham, Patrick Wayne, Christopher Mitchum, Claude Jarman Jr., and Cheryl Rogers-Barnett, Bruce Boxleitner, Darby Hinton, Tony Cameron, Diamond Farnsworth, Wyatt McCrea, William Wellman Jr, Jay Dee Witney and Rudy Ramos of “Yellowstone.”
A few highlights added this year are tours of “Star Trek: Voyager” with the episode director, Louis Race; “The Gay Caballero” tour with noted film scholar Luis I. Reyes, and an astronomy tour with members of the China Lake Astronomical Society of Ridgecrest.
Lone Pine is the only festival where fans can tour film locations and this year the festival has returning tour favorites “The Tall T,” starring Randolph Scott, “Dangerous Venture,” with Hopalong Cassidy, and “Yellow Sky,” starring Gregory Peck.
There will be autograph signings in the banquet room of the Lone Pine Smokehouse with no entrance fee and day passes are available.
The festival has films, presentations, a panel on “Behind the Scenes Hollywood” and the Sunrise Tour with cowboy poet Larry Maurice is not to be missed.
This year, the festival is including “Slow Burn,” with Josh Brolin, Minnie Driver and James Spader filmed amidst the boulders, canyons, and rocky outcroppings of the Alabama Hills – the scene for more than 400 action-packed films.