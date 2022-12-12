The Lone Pine community held its Christmas Pet Parade Saturday featuring plenty of colorful pets and characters.
featured
Lone Pine Christmas pets
- Photos by Jon Klusmire
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest Headlines
- Inyo deputy probation officer gains statewide recognition
- Cannabis revenue not high enough to cover costs
- Lone Pine Christmas pets
- Bill Schuck Quartet to perform holiday jazz at Monday concert
- County monitoring increased winter viruses activity
- County to create work group to evaluate business license proposal
- Lights of Christmas
- Caltrans outlines list of projects throughout Inyo County
Popular Content
Articles
- Christmas parade in Bishop
- Amargosa man found not guilty in shooting death
- Two storms set to give the Eastern Sierra a one-two punch
- Lights of Christmas
- Bill Schuck Quartet to perform holiday jazz at Monday concert
- Caltrans outlines list of projects throughout Inyo County
- Commercial air service lifts off again Dec. 15
- New team finds red ink at Northern Inyo Hospital
- County clerk certifies election results
- Planned weekend events to put area residents in holiday spirit
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.