A group of 11 intrepid youth backpackers and their three adult guides recently emerged from the wilderness after spending four days backpacking up and over Coyote Ridge from Aspendell to Bishop.

They were part of the Eastern Sierra Youth Outdoor program, which is a free-to-them rock climbing and backpacking camp that was founded by Bishop mountain guide and Eastside Sports co-owner Todd Vogel in 2015.

