A group of 11 intrepid youth backpackers and their three adult guides recently emerged from the wilderness after spending four days backpacking up and over Coyote Ridge from Aspendell to Bishop.
They were part of the Eastern Sierra Youth Outdoor program, which is a free-to-them rock climbing and backpacking camp that was founded by Bishop mountain guide and Eastside Sports co-owner Todd Vogel in 2015.
The program includes a day of team building, a day of rock climbing, and the four-day backpacking trip. Professional guides lead the way.
This is the eighth year of the program, with a year off in 2020. Some 250 area youth have enjoyed the camp over the years. The program is the main beneficiary of the Bishop Ultras, a local footrace that occurs each spring.
The rock-climbing day took place up Pine Creek Canyon and a successful day was had by all. Roughly a third of the group had done the program before, and most of the participants had done some rock-climbing.
Climbing is a great team builder, and the group enjoyed getting to know one another while at the crag.
“There’s nothing like literally holding a partner’s lifeline rope in your hands (with a professional coach at your side) to get to know your companions,” Vogel stated in a release.
Conditions always inform where to go backpacking, and this year the lingering snow suggested that an alternate route would be best. But where to go? With most trailheads still under snow, and transportation an issue, the options were limited.
Vogel stared at the map, and did some scouting up on Coyote Flat and came up with a route from Bishop Creek Lodge, past the old Schober Mine Cabin, over Lookout Mountain, down the Coyote road, and out the trail known to local hikers and climbers as the “Druid Trail.”
The group had four days to complete the roughly 18-mile route, plenty of time for lounging on the way, and enjoying the view from the summit of Lookout Mountain. (Note that accessing the trail out of the Bishop Creek Lodge area requires permission from private property owners in the small neighborhood there.)
The mission of the ESYO program is to support and enhance the community by offering a thoughtful, innovative, and professionally delivered, free-to-participants, outdoor experience to youth ages 13 to 18 from Inyo and Mono counties for the purpose of fostering and enhancing character development in program participants.
All necessary equipment is provided (lent) at no charge to participants.
ESYO would like to thank Inyo County for the Community Project Sponsorship Program grant. Eastside Sports, the Bishop Ultras and all its volunteers, the Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association, Donald M. Slager Sunset Foundation, Inyo National Forest, the Forks Campground hosts, Darn Tough Socks were all critical to the success of the program.