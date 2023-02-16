Local youth aviation program seeks new members

The Sierra Communities Aviation Mentoring Program is once again accepting new members, 13- to 19-years-old, to join participants as they complete the aircraft they have been building for the past three years,
Funded by grants and individual contributions, there is no cost for teens to participate.
“No cost, even when we take a flying day to allow the members to fly an actual general aviation aircraft” said director Pastor Tony Unger, who heads up the program.
Unger has more than four decades of flight experience and is a commercial pilot and advanced aviation ground instructor. He also has more than 30 years experience in construction of kit-built aircraft.
SCAMP started out in the Palmdale area about 12 years ago and moved to Bishop when Unger was asked to pastor The Church for the Sierras in Bishop. Past sponsors for Scamp have included: Northrup-Grumman, Scaled Composites, and the Pillsbury Foundation as well as the Church for the Sierras and individual community members and organizations.
Some of the participants have gone on to the Air Force Academy, Embry Riddle University and other colleges and universities. Some pursue careers in aviation, including pilots, engineers, mechanics and some just have their participation to remember as an exciting life experience.
During the weekly meetings the teens will have hands-on experience building and learning about the two Place Zenith 650 aircraft currently being built.
“Most of the tail section and wings are built, as well as the fuselage,” Unger said.
All of the work is done by the teens with Unger instructing and keeping a watchful eye.
“I have to fly this thing when it’s done so I certainly want it to be safe,” Unger added.
Meetings are held Tuesday evenings at 6 p.m. in Bishop. For more information, call or text Unger at (661) 510-6351 or email pastorfsb@gmail.com.