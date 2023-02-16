Local youth aviation program seeks new members

A SCAMP participant sits in the program plane currently under construction for the first time as Pastor Tony Unger looks on.

 Photo courtesy of Pastor Tony Unger

The Sierra Communities Aviation Mentoring Program is once again accepting new members, 13- to 19-years-old, to join participants as they complete the aircraft they have been building for the past three years,

Funded by grants and individual contributions, there is no cost for teens to participate.  

