Local veterans advised on wide range of services

The Inyo/Mono Veterans Service Office hosted a town hall meeting Friday at Bishop VFW Post 8988 with Veterans Affairs program directors discussing available mental health and social services.
The visiting program directors work in the VA’s Veterans Integrated Service Network. This meeting, along with a meeting Thursday in Lone Pine, marked the first-ever visit to Inyo County by the VISN.
The meetings in Lone Pine and Bishop were the result of a collaboration between the Inyo County Veterans Service Office and board of supervisors.
Dr. Michael Potoczniak, acting deputy chief of staff from the VISN Loma Linda office, opened the meeting, saying that when he returned from active duty in Afghanistan, his experience with the Veterans Administration was confusing. Potoczniak explained that the VISN was formed to help veterans receive needed services for readjusting after serving in combat.
Dr. Sean Gilboy, Victorville Vet Center director, told the assembled veterans that mental health services are available for them, including assistance following combat deployment and for veterans who have suffered sexual assault. Gilboy pointed out that the services offered by the Vet Center were available not only to regular service members but also anyone that served in the National Guard or reserve.
Potoczniak closed the presentation part of the meeting by saying that the VISN had setup a dedicated telephone extension for Inyo County veterans that can be reached by calling (909) 825-7084, ext. 1175. By calling this number, veterans will be able to get in immediate touch with someone who can walk them through getting setup for VISN services.
