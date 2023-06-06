The Bishop Lions Club recently held its annual Top 10 Recognition Dinner at the Bishop Elks Lodge to recognize the top scholars at Bishop Union High School for their achievements and plans for their futures after graduation this month.
Bishop Lions members also plan on greeting families and guests by ushering and handing out programs at the 2023 BUHS commencement exercises set for 6 p.m. June 9 at Bishop Union High School, 301 N. Fowler St., Bishop.
The Lions Club catered the event, supplying five member volunteers during the buffet service.
Students honored, with the college they intend to attend were: Emma Thornburg (Santa Barbara City College); Kyle Schaniel (Montana State University/Bozeman); Nicolette Maxey (Cerro Coso Community College); Will Hennarty (Oklahoma State University); Zoe Dailey (Colorado State University); Mason Remley (Cal State University/Long Beach); Reyna Naranjo (George Fox University/Newberg, Oregon); Rose Bracken (Stanford University); Brianna Stange (Cal State University/Northridge); and Cora Van Nest (Utah State University).
The featured motivational speaker for the evening addressing the soon-to-be grads and their families and guests was Kathryn Smith Bachman, dean of Recruitment and Retention at Cerro Coso College in Ridgecrest, and coincidentally daughter of Lions Barbara Smith and Stan Smith of Bishop.
Bachman, a 1998 BUHS graduate who went on to marry, have two sons Cole and Keeton, and worked for more than 10 years in law enforcement for the city of Bishop and Inyo County Sheriff’s Department, was recruited by Cerro Coso to initially be responsible for outreach to Inyo and Kern high schools for recruitment and student services including housing, meals and other student needs.
Bachman earned her bachelor’s degree from National University while working full time, raising her sons, and running that household. She earned her master’s degree in 2022 through continuing studies at National University while carrying that family obligation and advancing at Cerro Coso College.
Kalk has been instrumental for more than 10 years in helping the success of the Top 10 evening by producing a PowerPoint presentation showing each of the Top 10 scholars along with their favorite subjects, teachers and quotations guiding their life toward graduation from high school.
Kalk had each student stand and introduce family and guests and friends enjoying the Lions meal and evening, along with announcing intended school and major course of freshman study toward a career goal.
The Bishop Lions and community gathered to applaud the students’ scholastic success and wish them bon voyage.