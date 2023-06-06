BUHS 2023 Top 10.tif

Faculty and students at the Bishop Lions Club Top 10 dinner are, from left, BUHS Senior Guidance Counsellor Christie Nesbit; Emma Thornburg, Kyle Schaniel, Nicolette Maxey, Will Hennarty, Zoe Dailey, Mason Remley, Reyna Naranjo, Rose Bracken, Brianna Stange, Cora Van Nest and  BUHS Principal Dave Kalk.

 Photo courtesy of Bishop Lions Club

The Bishop Lions Club recently held its annual Top 10 Recognition Dinner at the Bishop Elks Lodge to recognize the top scholars at Bishop Union High School for their achievements and plans for their futures after graduation this month.  

Bishop Lions members also plan on greeting families and guests by ushering and handing out programs at the 2023 BUHS commencement exercises set for 6 p.m. June 9 at Bishop Union High School, 301 N. Fowler St., Bishop.

