Local law enforcement gears up for Shop with A Cop

The Shop with A Cop program brings area law enforcement agencies, including the Bishop Police Department, together to help local families in need during the holidays.

 Photo courtesy of Bishop Police Department

Shop with A Cop event is coming Dec. 10.

Area law enforcement agencies have worked with all local school staff as well as the school resource officers from the Bishop Police, Mammoth Lakes Police and the Mono County Sheriff’s Department to identify and invite 50 area students to participate in this year’s event.

