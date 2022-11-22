Local law enforcement gears up for Shop with A Cop

p With a Cop event is coming Dec. 10.
Area law enforcement agencies have worked with all local school staff as well as the school resource officers from the Bishop Police, Mammoth Lakes Police and the Mono County Sheriff’s Department to identify and invite 50 area students to participate in this year’s event.
Each participant is being provided the opportunity to complete a shopping list of gifts for family and friends. As the items are received, they will be sorted and gift wrapped by volunteers.
On the day of the event, each participant will be picked up at their home by their assigned law enforcement partner and driven to the Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fairgrounds where the Bishop Lions Club will be cooking up their famous pancake breakfast.
After breakfast, participants and their law enforcement partners will all line up for the annual “Code 3” ride down Bishop’s Main Street and return to the fairgrounds for a Christmas party full of games, raffles, activities and a special visit from Santa, prior to the distribution of gifts.
Eastern Sierra Shop with a Cop is completely donation driven, and the continued support from community, both near and far, each year is what makes this program the success it continues to be, according to organizers.
Donations can be dropped off at the Mono County Sheriff’s Office, Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, Bishop Police Department and Mammoth Lakes Police Department as well as the Bishop and Bridgeport offices for the California Highway Patrol.
Please make checks payable to ESPOA (Eastern Sierra Peace Officers Association) with “Shop-with-a Cop” written in the memo line. ESPOA is a 501(c)3, and donations are tax deductible.