The face of the Eastern Sierra Regional Airport in Bishop received yet another personalized touch on Sunday, Jan. 16, when local artist and welder Jon Vanderhoven mounted his custom-made welcome sign to the exterior.
Vandehoven captured the amazing view of the Sierra from the airport when creating a unique layered steel art piece featuring the Bishop Sierra skyline with bold lettering that says “WELCOME TO BISHOP AIRPORT.”
The welded mural drew additional inspiration from Ann Piersall’s painted Bishop Skyline, which was recently hung inside the Bishop airport terminal itself. The two pieces of art highlight the amazing landscapes that are now readily available due to new commercial air service.
Julie Faber, on behalf of Inyo County, took on the active role for developing the sign and artwork at the airport. She had the vision to use art to connect the Eastern Sierra community to the travelers of the world.
Faber credits both Piersall and Vandehoven for their amazing creativity and community support.
“This steel art was ambitious and meaningful, and now is a part of our story,” Faber said.
Also catering to locals are current specials available to residents of the Owens Valley. Travellers from the area can save 10% on flights from Bishop (BIH) non-stop to San Francisco (SFO), Los Angeles (LAX) and Denver (DEN) or connect to cities around the country when they book on United.com. The locals’ discount is valid throughout the season. To access the locals’ discount code for United, email flylocal@visitmammoth.com.