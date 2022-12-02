Patrick Thompson, hospice chaplain and bereavement coordinator for Pioneer Home Health Care, lights up a tree Thursday evening with a special guest to honor and remember friends and family that community members lost over the past year. The event included members of the Bishop Union High School choir who sang Christmas carols during the event. The night included a rolling honor screen with the names of those remembered along with fire circles, blankets, hot beverages and treats to help keep attendees warm. The Light Up A Life is a tradition held at Pioneer Home Health, which provides hospice services, each holiday season.
Light Up A Life
- Photo by Terrance Vestal
