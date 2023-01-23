With wildfires posing an ever-present threat throughout California, taking pre-emptive actions to protect your home and property is more important than ever.
In an effort to arm residents with the knowledge and tools necessary to take preventive measures, the California Native Plant Society-Bristlecone Chapter, County of Inyo, and UC Cooperative Extension are hosting a free two-day Wildfire Resilience Workshop next week in Bishop.
The workshop includes an evening lecture on Wednesday, January 25 at 7 p.m. – being held both in-person at the White Mountain Research Station, 3000 E. Line St. and via Zoom – and a tour of a local property in partnership with the Bishop Paiute Tribe on Thursday, January 26. More details about the tour will be made available upon registration. Refreshments will be provided both days. Space is limited, so pre-registration is required.
Titled, “Fire Safe Solutions for Design, Building, and Upkeep,” the workshop is intended for homeowners and renters; contractors, developers, and building suppliers; and landscapers, nurseries, and gardeners. Instructor Yana Valachovic will attempt to dispel myths about products and materials; offer science-based solutions for construction, design, and maintenance; and provide an opportunity for shared, experiential learning.
Valachovic is a professional forester and scientist known for her expertise in fire safety. In her current work for the University of California, Valachovic and her team have conducted post-fire assessments throughout the state. According to the workshop hosts, she will bring with her key insights and landscaping design that make a difference in building survivability and property protection.
“Hardening your home and managing vegetation and fire risk can be much simpler and less expensive than you think,” said Second District Inyo County Supervisor Jeff Griffiths. “Yana has amazing science-backed tips for things that you can do now that will dramatically increase the survivability of your home before next fire season.”
And now is the time to take action that can save your home or property. Summer, according to the workshop hosts, is too late.
Funding for this project was provided by a grant from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection as part of the California Climate Investments Program, through the California Fire Safe Council.