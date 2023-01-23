With wildfires posing an ever-present threat throughout California, taking pre-emptive actions to protect your home and property is more important than ever.

In an effort to arm residents with the knowledge and tools necessary to take preventive measures, the California Native Plant Society-Bristlecone Chapter, County of Inyo, and UC Cooperative Extension are hosting a free two-day Wildfire Resilience Workshop next week in Bishop.

