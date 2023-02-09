Laws museum to honor women in mining history in March

Laws docents will be on hand at the March 11 event to share biographies of “Old West” women miners.

 Photo courtesy of Laws Museum and Historic Site

Visitors to Laws are sometimes surprised to find a mining exhibit at Laws Railroad Museum and Historical Site.

Some might be even more surprised to learn that women prospectors played a role in 19th and early 20th century Western mining history.

