Laws Museum Agent’s House

Improvements to the Agent’s House and Laws Museum included new exterior paint and a new roof.

 Photo courtesy of Laws Museum and Historic Site

The staff and Laws Museum and Historic Site recently announced it has reached its goal to have the Agent’s House open to the public on a daily basis through the donations of several individuals and organizations.

Laws Narrow Gauge Railroad Station and Yard, California State Historical Landmark  No. 953, was built in 1883. The Carson & Colorado Railroad was built between Mound House, near Carson City, Nevada, through Laws to Keeler, a distance of 300 miles.

Tags

Recommended for you