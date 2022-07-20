The staff and Laws Museum and Historic Site recently announced it has reached its goal to have the Agent’s House open to the public on a daily basis through the donations of several individuals and organizations.
Laws Narrow Gauge Railroad Station and Yard, California State Historical Landmark No. 953, was built in 1883. The Carson & Colorado Railroad was built between Mound House, near Carson City, Nevada, through Laws to Keeler, a distance of 300 miles.
Laws Station was named in honor of R. J. Laws, superintendent of the railroad. Between 1883 and about 1915, this railroad provided the only dependable means of transportation in and out of Owens Valley. Train service was stopped on April 30, 1960. On Feb. 26, 1964, Bishop Museum and Historical Society, doing business as Laws Railroad Museum and Historical Site, incorporated and began the task of preserving the history and artifacts of Inyo County pioneer families.
The Agent’s House has undergone several projects over the years: 1916 the kitchen was added, 1923 brought the addition of an indoor bathroom and scullery, followed by the second bedroom. The original colors were oxide red with white trim, Southern Pacific painted the house and depot the yellow with brown trim you see today. In 2010 a foundation was installed to preserve the building.
The Agent’s House, built in 1883 and was occupied until 1960. For 77 years it was home to over two dozen agents and their families. The home is now furnished with period pieces donated by individuals and families throughout Inyo County, who graciously shared their heirlooms. The museum staff strived to capture and preserve the pioneer lifestyle; to keep it alive for the benefit of future generations.
According to the museum, the 2022 restoration and roof replacement was made possible through donations from donors including: Steven Adler, Elizabeth Alexander, Calvin Almeida, Claudia Axcell, William Beadle, Margaret and James Blankinship, Michael Bozzini, Thomas Budlong, city of Bishop, Alison and Henry Collin, Inyo County, Susan and Leonard Daughenbaugh, Kenneth Dawson, Heidi Dougherty, Ronald Graves, Janet and James Haney, Ellen Hardebeck, Scott Hetzler, Luverne Hillyer, Holland and Allred Associates, Joann Huffman, Gregory Humphrey, Mark Jennings, Jewells Jungle Landscaping, Kathleen Landers, Shareen and Jerry Lawrence, Robert Lewis, Margaret Matlick, Tara Misiewicz, Jim Morrow, Hyland Morrow, George Morrow, Native Sons of the Golden West, Jon Radel, Lillian and Roger Rogers, Virginia Scarper, Jeffery Sloan, Dawn Smart-Walters, Maureen and Richard Smith, Southern Pacific Narrow Gauge Historical Society, Larry Starn, John Stevenson, Carol Ann Taylor, Paul Thompson, Hilke and John Ungersma, Lynna Walker, Kathy Warth, Lura Weaver, Sandra and Chester Wilkerson, Marilyn Williams and Alice Wolfson.
The museum also offered special thanks to volunteers and staff who undertook the 2022 restoration project: Becky Cones, Tony Legere, Carlos Paredes, Katie Olson, and Peter Schuttelhofer, along with Carroll Creek Builders and Ron Kuppens Roofing.
Laws Railroad Museum and Historical Site holds Board member elections every year, following an open recommendation and nominations process. Board members serve for three years; each year about a third of the board seats are up for election.
The new board of directors includes Pete Watercott, president, Jay Smart, vice president, Pam Vaughan, secretary, Denise Gillespie, treasurer, Becky Cones, Carola Gregorich, Brad Keehn, Jim Morrow and Marshall Rudolph.
Laws Railroad Museum and Historical Site is located 4.5 miles north of Bishop on Highway 6. It includes 11 acres of indoor and outdoor exhibits. For more information, go to www.lawsmuseum.org or call (760) 873-5950.