While the Owens Valley over the weekend saw some trace amounts of snow mixed with rain, the more “significant rainfall event” began Monday and is expected to offer to double punch this week, according to a National Weather Service meteorologist.
John Adair, a forecaster with the NWS Las Vegas office, which monitors the Owens Valley region, said Monday that while the higher climes will be seeing snow, “it’s going to be strictly rain in the Owens Valley because it’s very warm, Pacific moisture coming in.
“It will be heavy snow high in the mountains, but rain in the Owens Valley,” Adair said.
The forecaster reported Monday morning that, generally, a quarter to a half inch of rain already had been seen at a number of NWS monitoring sites in the Owens Valley.
“And it’s just going to keep coming down all day,” Adair said Monday morning.
Adiar said the weather forecast through today shows a “really significant system and maybe the best one of the past couple of weeks for the Owens Valley.”
“As far as total rainfall amounts, that kind of remains to be seen but we’re off to a good start this (Monday) morning and it’s gonna keep going all day into this evening.”