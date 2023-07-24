This year’s record snowpack and runoff could result in some record costs for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.
The department has not offered concrete estimates on the extraordinary expenses it has incurred while managing and moving the estimated 1 million acre feet of water flowing off the Sierra this spring and summer. However, a recent “snowpack runoff emergency response fact sheet” does hold some hints.
The sheet also provides some answers about the state of the Owens Lake. The lake has been a hot topic ever since excess runoff started flowing into the dry lakebed and creating a lake visible from U.S. Highway 395 and State Route 136. Visitors and longtime locals alike have offered a swirling stream of answers, prognostications, ideas and general gossip about what was happening at the lake and what LADWP should do with the water now covering the once-dry brine pool.
Basically, the middle of the lake is where the excess water has settled. The extensive dust-control work, which includes flooded pools, vegetation, gravel and a road network, covers the northern, eastern and southern edges of the lake. The dust work has cost LADWP about $2.5 billion and it covers about half the historic lakebed.
About 160,000 acre feet of water is estimated to flow into then cover the brine pool. That will create a huge puddle in the middle of the lake. That’s a lot of water, but it is spread out on approximately 50 square miles of lakebed. That means the “lake” is about eight feet deep, LADWP estimates. So, no luck bringing back the historic steamers that plied the lake in the late 18th century.
The “lake” will be around for a while. The flooded brine pool should return to its former dry self in 12 to 18 months, noted LADWP.
Which brings up a question on a lot of folks’ minds: Why not keep flowing water into the lake and keep it at current levels, if not full?
The fact sheet addressed that question directly. It said LADWP expects to continue to divert Owens River water into the LA Aqueduct based on long-standing legal and environmental agreements. That means no extra water for the lake, which went dry in the 1920s after the aqueduct opened in 1913.
This fact-sheet summary could apply to LADWP’s overall, dual-purpose mission: “Our priority is protecting the environment in the Owens Valley, while also providing a reliable source of water for the City of Los Angeles.”
For more on this story, see the July 22 edition of The Inyo Register.