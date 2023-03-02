After a string of massive snowstorms pushed the Eastern Sierra snowpack to near-record levels, the legendary “March Miracle” this year would be a month without any more snow or rain.
At the end of February, the Eastern Sierra snowpack weighed in at 243% of average for Feb. 28, and 209% of the April 1 average, when water managers predict runoff levels.
The latest average of snow pillows in the Eastern Sierra found the 2022-23 snowpack has a water content of 47.4 inches. That puts it within striking distance of the record year of 2016-17. That year, the snowpack contained about 50 inches of water equivalent. It stayed at or near that record level from March into May before starting to melt, setting off a record runoff year, according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.
In previous dry or drought years, a wet “March Miracle” delivered enough snow and rain to push runoff totals closer to normal. This year, a miracle isn’t needed.
