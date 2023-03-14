A crew of 60 Los Angeles Department of Water and Power personnel worked around the clock over the weekend making repairs to the seven damaged panels in a lined, uncovered concrete section of the Los Angeles Aqueduct (LAA) north of the Haiwee Complex, two miles south of the town of Olancha.

LADWP is working diligently to ensure repairs will hold through the next storm system and the start of runoff, which begins April 1.

Tags

Recommended for you