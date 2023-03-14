A crew of 60 Los Angeles Department of Water and Power personnel worked around the clock over the weekend making repairs to the seven damaged panels in a lined, uncovered concrete section of the Los Angeles Aqueduct (LAA) north of the Haiwee Complex, two miles south of the town of Olancha.
LADWP is working diligently to ensure repairs will hold through the next storm system and the start of runoff, which begins April 1.
The Aqueduct breach includes three panels (each panel is about 20 feet long) that have collapsed and about four panels that have been undermined.
LADWP was able to divert 100% of the flow in this area by opening the Cottonwood Spill Gate and the Alabama Spill Gate, preventing any potential water damage to the town of Olancha or to U.S. Highway 395.
Due to intense rainfall throughout Owens Valley, extremely high water flows are occurring in creeks, canals, and roadways. There is severe damage to publicly accessible roads, highways, and bridges as well as LADWP infrastructure such as canals, diversion structures, and Los Angeles Aqueduct structures.
LADWP’s Aqueduct Division activated its Water Operations Emergency Response Plan on Friday to respond to the weather emergency.
LADWP is providing daily updates to the Inyo and Mono Unified Command.
As a result of the next forecasted Atmospheric River, was set to arrive late Monday and run through Wednesday, LADWP field staff will continue to manage the waterways, check on areas of concern – mainly from flooding, make damage assessments, and support additional protective measures on its dams.
Public updates will continue to be posted during the extreme storm event via social media channels focused on Inyo and Mono areas, as well as through LADWP in the Eastern Sierra communications. Please visit ladwpeasternsierra.com to subscribe.
Several sections of the concrete-lined channel of LADWP’s Los Angeles Aqueduct collapsed late Friday night approximately two miles south of the town of Olancha. Due to the intense rains at lower elevations, storm water pooled on the west side of certain sections of the aqueduct channel, eroding the supporting soil, leading to the damage.
The damage did not affect U.S. Highway 395 nor any local communities in the area.
Three 20-foot concrete sections on the west side of the open channel of the aqueduct ruptured with four other sections damaged. Water flow in the aqueduct was minimal at the time of the breach.
Crews Friday night already had started the temporary repairs and expect to complete them before the next storm system arrives early this week.
Due to the severe storms that started late Thursday, LADWP’s Aqueduct Division activated its Water Operations Emergency Response Plan on Friday.
Staff at LADWP’s four Northern District yards: Mojave, Independence, Keeler, and Bishop, were mobilized to support the response. They are focused on: public and employee health and safety; monitoring and ensuring dam safety; town and community water management and protection; overall aqueduct infrastructure protection; and highway infrastructure and safety.
LADWP Water System began 24-7 monitoring of the aqueduct to manage the flow of water.
LADWP reported that over the weekend it had deployed 130 aqueduct personnel to work on controlling localized flooding, monitor dam and aqueduct infrastructure, and support the protection of public property.
Specifically, they are supporting canal overflowing, safety surveillance of dam systems, and addressing the breach of the aqueduct near Olancha, among other localized incidents.
Personnel have opened both the spill gates at Alabama Hills and Cottonwood (south of Lone Pine), an emergency action to help push large volumes of aqueduct water out of the canal and open ditch systems.
LADWP’s Northern District Power System is also monitoring the storm but has remained at a normal response level for the 6,000 LADWP electric customers in the Owens Valley. Power crews are patrolling all powerlines along the aqueduct in Olancha and have resources available to assist the Water System in addressing any water management needs (LADWP does not have residential or commercial water customers in the Owens Valley).