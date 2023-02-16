Mono Lake

LADWP recently forecast that recent snowfall in and around the Mono Basin will cause the lake level to rise approximately two more feet before the end of the year.

 Photo courtesy of LADWP

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) announced Tuesday that recent measurements taken at Mono Lake indicate that the lake level elevation is 6,379.3 feet above sea level, which is more than two feet higher than its 2017 low of 6,377.5 feet when no emergency regulatory action was called for or taken. 

LADWP, according to the release, has also recently forecasted that recent snowfall in and around the Mono Basin will cause the lake level to rise approximately two more feet before the end of the year, ensuring the continued health of the Mono Basin ecosystem.

