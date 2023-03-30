Kyodo Taiko to perform again at the Manzanar Pilgrimage

UCLA Kyodo Taiko performed at the 50th Annual Manzanar Pilgrimage in April of 2019 and are set to return this year for the event at the end of April of this year.

 Photo by Gann Matsuda/Manzanar Committee

Kyodo Taiko at UCLA     will perform at the 54th Annual Manzanar Pilgrimage, sponsored by the Manzanar Committee, on Saturday, April 29, starting at noon, conditions permitting, at the Manzanar National Historic Site, located on U.S. Highway 395 in California’s Owens Valley, between the towns of Lone Pine and Independence.

Led by 2022-23 co-Directors Cody Yoshida and Jared Yuge, Kyodo, Taiko will make its17th consecutive appearance at the Manzanar Pilgrimage this year.

