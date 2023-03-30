Kyodo Taiko to perform again at the Manzanar Pilgrimage

Kyodo Taiko at UCLA will perform at the 54th Annual Manzanar Pilgrimage, sponsored by the Manzanar Committee, on Saturday, April 29, starting at noon, conditions permitting, at the Manzanar National Historic Site, located on U.S. Highway 395 in California’s Owens Valley, between the towns of Lone Pine and Independence.
Led by 2022-23 co-Directors Cody Yoshida and Jared Yuge, Kyodo, Taiko will make its17th consecutive appearance at the Manzanar Pilgrimage this year.
They are the first collegiate taiko (Japanese drum) group in North America, making their debut at the Opening Ceremony of the University of California, Los Angeles’ commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the Japanese American Internment, which was held in February 1992 at UCLA’s famed Royce Hall.
Comprised entirely of UCLA students, Kyodo Taiko has performed at local K-12 schools, Nisei Week, the Tofu Festival and the Lotus Festival in Los Angeles, the Intercollegiate Taiko Invitational, during halftime at UCLA men’s basketball games, the First Annual USA Sumo Open, and the 2018 Community Art Days in Bishop, California, sponsored by the Inyo Council for the Arts, in addition to many other campus, community and private events.
The theme for this year’s Pilgrimage is “Our Legacy: Generational Struggles For Democracy.” Featured speakers will be Manjusha Kulkarni, Executive Director of the AAPI Equity Alliance and a co-founder of Stop AAPI Hate and Dr. Arthur A. Hansen, one of the leading scholars documenting and researching Manzanar and the Japanese American Incarceration, is the author of the new book, “Manzanar Mosaic: Essays and Oral Histories on America’s First World War II Japanese American Concentration Camp.”
Also speaking will be Brenda Ling, superintendent, Manzanar National Historic Site, and James Matsuoka, son of the late Jim Matsuoka.
Cultural performances will begin at 11:30 a.m., while the main portion of the Pilgrimage program begins at noon.
In addition to the afternoon event, the Manzanar At Dusk program follows that same evening, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Lone Pine High School gymnasium, located at 538 South Main Street
Manzanar At Dusk is co-sponsored by the Nikkei Student Unions at California State University, Fullerton, California State University, Long Beach, California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, the University of California, Los Angeles, and the University of California, San Diego.