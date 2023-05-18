Kiley names local officer to Police Honor Roll

Bishop Police Officer Sgt. Dave Scobie, seen here being promoted to sergeant by Police Chief Richard Standridge in March 2022 has been named to Congressman Kevin Kiley's inaugural California District 3 Police Honor Roll.

Congressman Kevin Kiley last week announced his inaugural California District 3 Police Honor Roll, which honored six local law enforcement officers on the House Floor, including officers from Inyo, Placer, Sacramento, and Sierra counties.

One of the officers recognized was Bishop Police Officer Sgt. Dave Scobie, according to the congressman’s office.

