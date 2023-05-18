Kiley names local officer to Police Honor Roll

Congressman Kevin Kiley last week announced his inaugural California District 3 Police Honor Roll, which honored six local law enforcement officers on the House Floor, including officers from Inyo, Placer, Sacramento, and Sierra counties.
One of the officers recognized was Bishop Police Officer Sgt. Dave Scobie, according to the congressman’s office.
“In the spirit of National Police Week and to shift the public paradigm back to a culture of respect and honor for law enforcement,” Rep. Kiley has been accepting nominations from local police chiefs, sheriffs and district attorneys for outstanding officers in the district “who deserve public recognition for their dedication and sacrifice to the people of Northern California,” Kiley stated in a release.
He stated that one individual not recognized in such a highly public setting as the House Floor will be recognized privately due to the sensitive nature of the officer’s duties.
Kiley’s remarks made on the House Floor regarding Scobie career and dedication to the community.
Scobie was promoted to his current rank in March 2022. He began his career in the Mammoth Lakes Police Department in 2004 and worked for the Mono County Sheriff’s Department prior to joining the Bishop force.
Scobie is married with two children. When not working as a member of the Bishop Police Department, he is active with the local Boy Scouts.
Kiley noted that Scobie also has been involved with the Eastern Sierra Shop with a Cop program since 2012 and has taken charge and spearheaded the annual event since 2015.
“This event provides holiday gifts to local children and their families from Mono and Inyo counties,” Kiley stated. “Since the inception of the program, there have been over 500 children and their families who have participated in the event. Despite the restrictions of the COVID pandemic and the loss of the only department store in Bishop, Sergeant Scobie still managed to ensure the Shop with a Cop program was successful.”
Kiley stated that “for going above and beyond to deliver results for the Eastern Sierra, I am honored to include Sgt. Dave Scobie of the Bishop Police Department in the Third District of California’s Police Honor Roll.”