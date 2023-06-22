The Junior Livestock Auction at the Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fairgrounds gets underway Saturday, June 24, and gives area residents and visitors a chance to see the livestock raised through the hard work of local 4H and Future Farmers of America members.
“There’s nothing better that screams small-town USA and American pride then 4-H and FFA kids in uniform, proudly, showing off their hard work, while the crowd is screaming, and cheering them on, with an auctioneer auctioning off their animals,” Jen McGuire, CEO of the fairgrounds, said Wednesday.
McGuire noted that the world is changing “and I really hope the nostalgic feeling of a junior livestock auction remains something significant in our community.”
McGuire said the youth that raise their particular livestock, whether it be rabbits, turkeys, pigs or steers, are learning such important life skills “that you cannot learn in a classroom, or on the internet.”
“It’s hands-on learning, ethics, sportsmanship, financial management, it’s so many things,” she said.
In much the same way that the junior livestock auction is more than just raising livestock, when adults support the youth through the auction, it’s much more than just buying an animal, she said.
“It’s supporting our youth and our future leaders,” McGuire said.
A complete show schedule can be found on the tri-county fairgrounds website, TriCountyFair.com
This year there are 249 exhibitors.
The Buyer Preview and tri-tip lunch begins at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Charles Brown Auditorium with the sale beginning at 1 p.m. Add-ons will be open from June 24 through July 1.
Buyers can register online on the tri-county fairgrounds website or in person.
Buyers can purchase an entire animal or split with others.
All animals are homegrown, no preservatives or additives in the meat, which makes for a great healthy option for a pure product.
The funds raised at the auction are often put into savings accounts for college and most exhibitors invest in next year’s projects.