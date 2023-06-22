The Junior Livestock Auction at the Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fairgrounds gets underway Saturday, June 24, and gives area residents and visitors a chance to see the livestock raised through the hard work of local 4H and Future Farmers of America members.

“There’s nothing better that screams small-town USA and American pride then 4-H and FFA kids in uniform, proudly, showing off their hard work, while the crowd is screaming, and cheering them on, with an auctioneer auctioning off their animals,” Jen McGuire, CEO of the fairgrounds, said Wednesday.

