Bishop City Administrator Deston Dishion reported last week that Inyo County Presiding Judge Stephen M. Place and Judge Susanne M. Rizo have recused themselves from hearing a suit that the city and Inyo County filed against Aaron and Marianne Schat alleging the local business owners have consistently and knowingly violated numerous building codes and city and state ordinances.

The Schats have disputed the allegations and said city officials have been difficult to work with and have taken on an anti-local business stance.

