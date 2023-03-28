Bishop City Administrator Deston Dishion reported last week that Inyo County Presiding Judge Stephen M. Place and Judge Susanne M. Rizo have recused themselves from hearing a suit that the city and Inyo County filed against Aaron and Marianne Schat alleging the local business owners have consistently and knowingly violated numerous building codes and city and state ordinances.
The Schats have disputed the allegations and said city officials have been difficult to work with and have taken on an anti-local business stance.
A judge may be recused if he or she may not be impartial in a case because of a personal or financial interest in the parties, counsel, or another aspect of the case.
Dishion said the case would be assigned to a “visiting judge” from a different jurisdiction.
In an email to The Register, Dishion said he expects the city to file “further motions seeking relief in the immediate future.”
The suit asks the Inyo County Superior Court to impose a restraining order and temporary injunction that would bar the Schats from continuing to perform any construction work on three buildings they own in Bishop, which could also lead to those buildings and the businesses being closed until they are brought into compliance with the various codes the city alleges are being violated.