The area’s Emergency Medical Care Committee last month selected Judd Symons, longtime owner and operator of Symons Emergency Services, as the 2023 Inyo County EMS Provider of the Year.
The official announcement was made Tuesday during the Inyo County Board of Supervisors where Symons was honored with a plaque and recognized by several members of the county’s health care community as well as supervisors.
Inyo County Health and Human Services Director Marilyn Mann said the Emergency Medical Care Committee’s unanimous vote was in recognition of the many years of dedicated service and commitment to the health and well-being of Inyo County residents.
Mann said not only was the vote unanimous but Symons was this year’s sole nominee.
Symons Emergency Services, which had served the area since 1989, ended its operations in the greater Bishop area last month, citing unsustainable financial losses as the main reason for the company ceasing operations in Bishop.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Mann reviewed Symons’ career in the Bishop area, which began in emergency medical services when he was in high school. He was certified as an emergency medical technician and also served on the Search and Rescue team for three years while he was in high school and served an additional two summers after he graduated.
Mann said Symons went on to obtain certification as a paramedic at Stanford-Foothill Paramedic Program.
At 21, Judd and his father, John Symons, purchased the local ambulance service and established Symons Emergency Specialty in September 1989. Symons initially
“It became clear early, that Judd was committed to providing the best possible emergency medical care when needed,” Mann said.
Symons Emergency Services also was a family business, with both his mother, Carol, and his father certified as EMTs, and later his sister, Sally Symons joining as an EMT for a period of time. Judd also helped train many young people who were interested in entering the medical field, she said.
Mike Patterson, regional director of service delivery for Sierra Lifeflight and chairman of the Emergency Medical Care Committee, said he first met Symons in 1995 “and it’s been an honor and a privilege to work with him ever since.”
Patterson called Symon’s “a paramedic’s paramedic,” who could assess a situation in seconds and determine what needed to be done in an emergency situation.
Northern Inyo Healthcare District staff also were on hand to praise Symons’ professionalism and how he could make a tense situation seem a little less stressful.
Supervisors Scott Marcellin and Matt Kingsley also praised Symons for his commitment to the community in both emergency medical services and search and rescue.