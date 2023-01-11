Northern Inyo Hospital (NIH) has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Critical Access Hospital Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a healthcare organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

Surveyors were onsite for six days of rigorous, unannounced surveys in September. During the visit, Joint Commission surveyors evaluated compliance with critical access hospital standards spanning all aspects of hospital operations, from facilities to patient care to staff training.

