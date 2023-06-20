An unidentified skier died after sustaining injuries Wednesday, June 14, after he and another skiers were ascending the north face of Hurd Peak, according to Inyo County Search and Rescue.

The agency, which operates under the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, reported that Wednesday morning two skiers were ascending the north face of Hurd Peak when they were caught in a wet snow avalanche. One skier was able to dig out from the avalanche debris and then dig out the second skier.

