An unidentified skier died after sustaining injuries Wednesday, June 14, after he and another skiers were ascending the north face of Hurd Peak, according to Inyo County Search and Rescue.
The agency, which operates under the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, reported that Wednesday morning two skiers were ascending the north face of Hurd Peak when they were caught in a wet snow avalanche. One skier was able to dig out from the avalanche debris and then dig out the second skier.
Authorities were alerted via a satellite messaging device, and the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, Inyo County Search and Rescue, and the California Highway Patrol Inland Division Air Operations extracted the skiers from the backcountry.
“Unfortunately, despite the heroic efforts of their partner, the second skier did not survive their injuries,” the agency reported. “The members of Inyo County Search and Rescue extend our sincere condolences to the friends and family of the deceased.”
Inyo County Search and Rescue notes that this year’s historic snowpack presents unusual dangers for late-spring and summer avalanches. In addition to record-breaking snowfall this winter, the Eastern Sierra has had a relatively cool spring, resulting in a large snowpack remaining that is now exposed to intense solar radiation and summer rain.
“This is a recipe for wet snow avalanches, glide avalanches, and cornice fall,” according to the agency.
Inyo County Search and Rescue advises that backcountry travelers should be wary of the possibility of summer avalanches. Snow conditions can change rapidly over the course of the day as the sun warms and weakens the snowpack.
“Snow stability can change dramatically over short distances due to differing slope angle and aspect,” according to the agency. “Be wary of cornices on ridges, and the development of ‘glide cracks’ across snow slopes indicating a snow pack creeping downslope that may slide.”