Inyo National Forest to host Wildflower Walks

During these walks participants could catch a glance of the beautiful Castilleja chromosa.

 Photo courtesy of the Inyo National Forest

In celebration of National Wildflowers Week (May 14 - 20) designated by the United States Forest Service, Inyo National Forest botanists are hosting four Saturday “Wildflower Walks” at various locations during the summer blooming season:

• May 20 from 8:30 - 10:30 a.m. at Bishop Creek

Tags

Recommended for you