A Palomar Hotshot Crew member, with U.S. Forest Service Cleveland National Forest, conducts test burn during the Antelope prescribed burn, which took place over several weeks inn June. Prescribed burns are aimed at improved forest health as well as other benefits.

 Photo courtesy of the Inyo National Forest

Inyo National Forest firefighters along with supporting resources have finished their prescribed fire projects for this most recent burn window for a total of 1,713 acres as of Sunday, June 25.

Fire personnel overseeing the “Casa Diablo/Crowley Prescribed Fire” next to the community of Sunny Slopes, and the “Antelope Prescribed Fire” northeast of Mammoth Lakes are satisfied with the resulting fire effects.

