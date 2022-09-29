Inyo County is moving forward with revisions to its bed tax collection procedures, which will eventually provide additional revenue for the county without increasing the current bed tax levy.
The projected increased revenue could be used for community projects, tourism promotions or other needs not currently funded in regular county budgets. However, it will be several years before residents see any increased spending or benefits from the changes in the county’s bed tax collection process.
Plus, the county is still working on creating a policy that would help direct any additional projects or program funded with money from the changes to the bed tax system.
The board of supervisors on Tuesday approved adopting an ordinance that would eliminate the current “operator’s allowance” that allows hotel and motel operators to keep a small percentage of the county bed tax (Transient Occupancy Tax, or TOT) to offset their costs in collecting the tax.
The current TOT ordinance allows operators to keep 4% of the total bed tax they collect. Thus, when an operator collects $100 of bed tax, he/she can keep $4 for the “allowance.”
By eliminating the operator’s allowance, the county will receive the full amount of the 12% bed tax currently paid by visitors staying in hotels and motels located in the county (the city of Bishop has a separate bed tax which would not be impacted).
A December board of supervisors workshop will be held discuss and explore the policies and procedures the county wants to use to spend the money generated by the change.