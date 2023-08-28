The Owens Valley Mosquito Abatement Program and Inyo County Public Health Department announced on Thursday, Aug. 17 that a local mosquito pool has tested positive for St. Louis encephalitis (SLE). The mosquito pool was identified north of the city of Bishop in the vicinity of Williams Creek and the Bishop Canal. The sample was collected last week on Tuesday, Aug. 15, and results were received late on Wednesday, Aug. 16. This is the first positive mosquito pool for SLE identified in the Eastern Sierra this year.
“Mosquito populations are extremely high due to the massive runoff and water spreading activities this year, which increases the risk of mosquito-borne diseases,” Inyo/Mono Agriculture Commissioner Nate Reade said. “These diseases can be serious, so it is important that individuals protect themselves from mosquito bites,” he said. As reported by the California Arborvirus Surveillance Bulletin, nine counties have identified mosquito pools positive for SLE and 24 counties in California have identified mosquito pools positive for West Nile virus (WNV) in 2023 so far. There has been one case of SLE infection and 15 cases of WNV infection reported in humans.
The Owens Valley Mosquito Abatement Program has mosquito traps placed in strategic areas throughout Inyo and Mono Counties, mostly within close vicinity of city limits. The traps are checked every week and mosquito pools are collected weekly. The Program also involves applications of larvacide and ultra-low volume pesticide fogging throughout the Eastern Sierra.
“Our agency will continue monitoring disease activity and treat affected areas,” Owens Valley Mosquito Abatement Program Supervisor Robert Miller said. “Although the positive mosquitoes were collected in a specific area, all county residents should take precautions, like wearing insect repellent and minimizing outdoor activity at dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active,” he said. According to the CDC, most people infected with St. Louis encephalitis do not have symptoms. However, those people who do become ill may experience fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, and tiredness. Some people may develop neuroinvasive disease, such as encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) or meningitis (inflammation of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord). In rare cases, long-term disability or death can occur. There are no vaccines to prevent or medicines to treat SLE.
The case for West Nile virus is much the same. According to the CDC, most people infected with WNV do not have symptoms. However, those people who do become ill may experience a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. Most people with febrile illness due to West Nile virus recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months. Some people may develop neuroinvasive disease such as encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) or meningitis (inflammation of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord). There are no vaccines to prevent or medicines to treat WNV, which is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States.
Both SLE and WNV are transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes become infected when they feed on infected animals. Individuals can reduce their risk of mosquito-borne diseases by taking the following precautions:
Limit time outdoors during dawn and early evening.
When outdoors, wear loose-fitting, light-colored, long-sleeved shirts and pants when mosquitoes are most active, during dusk and dawn.
Apply insect repellent that contains DEET, Picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus according to label instructions to prevent mosquito bites.
Make sure that doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or holes.
Eliminate all sources of standing water on your property that can support mosquito breeding by: draining or eliminating, old tires, buckets, plastic covers, toys, or any other container where mosquitos can breed; emptying and changing the water in birdbaths, fountains, wading pools, rain barrels, and potted plant trays at least once a week to destroy potential mosquito habitats; draining or filling temporary pools of water with dirt; and keeping swimming pool water treated and circulating.
Contact Mosquito Control if there is a significant mosquito problem where you live or work.
If you think you or anyone in your household has symptoms that are causing you concern, contact your healthcare provider. Mosquito problems should be reported to the Owens Valley Mosquito Abatement Program by calling (760) 873-7853.
IF YOU WANT TO KNOW MORE: To stay informed about the Owens Valley Mosquito Abatement Program, visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/OVMAP.
For specific inquiries, contact Owens Valley Mosquito Abatement Program Supervisor Rob Miller at 760-873-7853 or Inyo/Mono County Agricultural Commissioner Nathan Reade at 760-873-7860..