The Owens Valley Mosquito Abatement Program and Inyo County Public Health Department announced on Thursday, Aug. 17 that a local mosquito pool has tested positive for St. Louis encephalitis (SLE). The mosquito pool was identified north of the city of Bishop in the vicinity of Williams Creek and the Bishop Canal. The sample was collected last week on Tuesday, Aug. 15, and results were received late on Wednesday, Aug. 16. This is the first positive mosquito pool for SLE identified in the Eastern Sierra this year.

“Mosquito populations are extremely high due to the massive runoff and water spreading activities this year, which increases the risk of mosquito-borne diseases,” Inyo/Mono Agriculture Commissioner Nate Reade said. “These diseases can be serious, so it is important that individuals protect themselves from mosquito bites,” he said. As reported by the California Arborvirus Surveillance Bulletin, nine counties have identified mosquito pools positive for SLE and 24 counties in California have identified mosquito pools positive for West Nile virus (WNV) in 2023 so far. There has been one case of SLE infection and 15 cases of WNV infection reported in humans.

Tags

Recommended for you