Inyo deputy probation officer gains statewide recognition

Inyo Deputy Probation Officer III Penni Brown was recognized at the statewide 2022 Annual Chief Probation Officers of California Awards Ceremony as Regional Employee of the Year.
This award is given to an employee of any rank selected by CPOC for meritorious service, significant contributions, career achievement among other reasons warranting recognition.
“We are honored to recognize Penni Brown for her work serving youth, “ said Inyo County Chief Probation Officer Jeff Thomson. “Her leadership and dedication to providing research and training to her coworkers is incredible as she helps our department serve the community with common-sense safety.”
Brown is a 12-year veteran of the Inyo County Probation Department. Brown began her career serving the juvenile population and has worked in both juvenile and adult divisions. She is well liked and respected by her peers, so it was not a surprise when she volunteered to create a peer support/wellness program for the department.
Brown has invested significant time and energy into research and training to provide a much-needed service to her coworkers. As a 12-year veteran, she felt that it was her duty to help the younger, less experienced officers understand vicarious trauma, mental health first aid, and personal wellness as it related to the work probation officers do.
“Penni Brown has showcased compassion and dedication as she makes sure that her coworkers and clients are empowered with the tools and resources to care for themselves,” said John Keene, president of CPOC. “We are grateful that probation consists of such compassionate individuals who strive to provide resources that help individuals find better pathways.”
Brown has been able to implement two robust programs in Inyo County not only benefitting the Probation Department but also partner agencies, all while performing the duties and services that are required of a rural county probation officer – which is everything from law enforcement referral to case management.
CPOC called Brown a “great example of a CPOC Employee of the Year,” who epitomizes the Inyo County Probation Department motto of “Community, Pride, and Progress.”