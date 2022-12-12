Inyo deputy probation officer gains statewide recognition

Inyo County Chief Probation Officer Jeff Thomson with Inyo Deputy Probation Officer III Penni Brown.

 Photo courtesy of Inyo County

Inyo Deputy Probation Officer III Penni Brown was recognized at the statewide 2022 Annual Chief Probation Officers of California Awards Ceremony as Regional Employee of the Year.

This award is given to an employee of any rank selected by CPOC for meritorious service, significant contributions, career achievement among other reasons warranting recognition.

Tags

Recommended for you