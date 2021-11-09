Workshops are currently scheduled for Inyo County residents to participate in the redistricting process.
November 9, 2021 at 6 p.m. – Supervisor Dan Totheroh will hold a District 1 town hall meeting via Zoom.
November 10, 2021 at 6 p.m. - Supervisors Jen Roeser and Matt Kingsley will hold a joint District 4 and 5 town hall meeting. Attendance via Zoom is encouraged, but you can also attend in person at the Independence Board of Supervisors chambers (224 N. Edwards St.).
November 11, 2021 at 6 p.m. - Supervisor Roeser will hold a District 4 town hall meeting. Attendance via Zoom is encouraged, but you can also attend in person at the Consolidated Office Building in Bishop (1360 N. Main St.).
Additionally, Inyo County has created a draw your own district tool to help the public draw supervisorial districts. This tool integrates all of the 2020 census population data and the 2020 census blocks to help the public draw districts that follow block boundaries and that have substantially equal population numbers.
Check Inyo County’s redistricting website often for more information about the redistricting process.