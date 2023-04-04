The annual Inyo County Spelling Bee competition will be held on Thursday, April 6, at the Jill Kinmont Boothe School in Bishop.
Students in grades 4-9 from all school districts in Inyo County are eligible to participate.
In conjunction with Altrusa, the Inyo County Office of Education sponsors this competition.
The goal of the Spelling Bee is to promote literacy, create confidence and an earned sense of achievement.
Students participating study words from various resources, including the dictionary and a 150-page word list with three levels of difficulty.
The Inyo County Spelling Bee competition will begin at 5 p.m. with the Elementary division for students in grades 4-6. Following the Elementary division competition, there will be a short intermission and the Inyo County Spelling Bee competition will continue with the Junior High division for grades 7-9.
Trophies and monetary scholarships will be awarded to the first-, second-, and third-place winners of each division, courtesy of Altrusa.
The top two 4-6th-grade elementary and top two 7-9th-grade junior high spellers qualify to participate in the Elementary and Junior High State Spelling Championship competitions in May.
Last year’s competition features words such as competition with words like “parsimonious,” “doggerel” and “funambulist.”
The public is encouraged to attend the county Spelling Bee Competition beginning at 5 p.m. at Jill Kinmont Boothe School in the Great Room.
For more information, contact Mini Doonan at (760) 873-3262, ext. 2106.
