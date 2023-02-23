The Inyo County Speech Contest is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday March 1, at the Jill Kinmont Boothe School.
The topic for this year’s contest is: “What makes a good community?”
Updated: February 24, 2023 @ 8:56 am
The Inyo County Speech Contest is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday March 1, at the Jill Kinmont Boothe School.
The topic for this year’s contest is: “What makes a good community?”
In conjunction with Bishop Real Estate, Inyo County Office of Education sponsors this contest for students in grades 5-8. The goal is to cultivate effective public speaking skills, create confidence and an earned sense of achievement and leadership. Each year insightful topics are offered that make for an exciting and thoughtful experience for all involved.
Students from all school districts in Inyo County are eligible to participate in the competition. Each school holds its own speech contest in which winning students are selected to compete in the Inyo County Speech Contest.
Trophies and monetary scholarships will be awarded to the first-, second-, and third-place winners, courtesy of Bishop Real Estate.
A panel of judges will critique the speakers and judge them on the basis of content, effectiveness, delivery, poise, presentation and audience appeal.
The public is encouraged to attend the Inyo County Speech Contest.
For more information, contact Mini Doonan at the Inyo County Office of Education at (760) 873-3262, ext. 2106.
