The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office has reviewed body camera footage for the use-of-force incident that took place early the morning of Saturday, July 24. In order to provide total transparency the office states that it is sharing the footage of the incident with the public.
Accusations of law enforcement brutality were made following the circulation of a video on social media showing a violent confrontation between two Inyo County Sheriff deputies and Bishop man George Barlow III Barlow, 32, at about 2 a.m. Saturday, July 24. Barlow's pit bull was killed during the incident and Barlow has been hospitalized.
Be advised that the content is sensitive:
Critical Incident Video
“We want the people we serve to have as much information as possible when we have a critical incident, even before the investigation is complete and the facts fully known,” stated Sheriff Jeff Hollowell. “I understand how important this case has become to our public, it is equally important to me and my staff, and I hope we can evolve through this together as a community.”
The public is encouraged to contact the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office at (760) 878-0383, option 4, if you have any additional information regarding this case.