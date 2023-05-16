The Bishop City Council announced Friday that it has extended a conditional offer of employment as chief of police to Nate Derr, who currently serves as a lieutenant with the Inyo County Sheriff’s Department.
The council is also excited to announce that Derr has accepted that offer.
Derr will bring with him an extensive record of local law enforcement management experience and professional dedication to the local community.
This offer is conditioned upon successful completion of certain state mandated pre-employment screenings as well as formal approval of an employment agreement by the city council, according to the city.
The anticipated start date of the city’s new Police Chief would be approximately June 19, 2023, the city noted.
Derr will be replacing Police Chief Richard Standridge, who had served as Bishop police chief since July 2021. Standridge gave his resignation notice last month after accepting the position of police chief with the city of Tehachapi.
Derr currently has been assisting in coordinating the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office response to the historic runoff expected to hit throughout Inyo County throughout the coming weeks and months.