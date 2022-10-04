Inyo County sheriff candidates discuss the issues at forum

Community Corrections and inmate education and rehabilitation programs took center stage in a recent candidate forum featuring the two candidates for Inyo County sheriff.
Sheriff Eric Pritchard and challenger District Attorney lead investigator Stephanie Rennie agreed that more needs to be done to help the county’s jail inmates successfully and safely reenter society after serving their jail time. And for once, funding for such programs doesn’t seem to be the primary problem. Instead, a tight job market has made it tough to hire people to carry out those programs, according to Prichard. Rennie said the department needs to put more time and effort into the issue and partner with other agencies to accomplish its goals.