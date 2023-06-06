Inyo County Search and Rescue is keeping busy

The Inyo County Search and Rescue team on Thursday reported an extremely busy Memorial Day weekend just as this weekend gets underway.
All in all, according to the organization that works under the auspices of the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, 23 volunteers “dropped what they were doing to help on as many as three rescues within 24 hours!”
Search and Rescue reported the missions started when two motorcyclists called for help from the top of Silver Canyon in the White Mountains on the evening of May 26. After abandoning a stuck bike, their other bike had run out of gas near the top of Wyman Canyon. They reported being cold and out of food.
At that elevation, temperatures still drop into the 20s at night.
According to Search and Rescue, access proved to be challenging. Both White Mountain Road and Silver Canyon Road have inaccessible spots due to lingering snow and washouts. A team with four-wheel drive vehicles started up Silver Canyon, which is closed to the public, that evening and reported first making slow but steady progress though washed-out spots, but ultimately running out of luck when encountering a waist-deep ditch.
Following that, the team re-grouped and re-routed up White Mountain Road, with snowshoes and skis onboard. Simultaneously, H-80, a California Highway Patrol helicopter from Apple Valley, started heading north to aid.
In the end, according to Search and Rescue, the helicopter beat the rescuers, arriving just as the team was hiking towards the subjects. Both subjects were transported to Bishop where food and warm temperatures alleviated their plight.
The missions continued when on May 27, Inyo SAR responded to two simultaneous rescues.
Early that day, they received a call for help from a group on Mt. Whitney. One of the mountaineers had slipped on a patch of snow in the lower area of the North Fork route, which led to injuries that made walking on foot extremely difficult.
A hasty team comprised of three members from Lone Pine headed up directly. They were followed by a fully equipped litter team that left Bishop a little later that afternoon. Just as the litter team was about to head up to Whitney Portal, the team received another call for help from an injured hiker on Shepherd Pass Trail.
Since the second rescue sounded more urgent, according to Search and Rescue, they re-routed towards this emergency and initiated a call-out for more members to help on the first rescue. Luckily, the Shepherd Pass subject was still moving and near the parking lot, albeit without pack and very slowly, so Inyo SAR helped with gear carrying and supporting the subject.
Meanwhile, the second Bishop team left later that evening to help on the first rescue. Both Bishop teams met with that subject and the Lone Pine team at a little later, put the subject into a litter and wheeled the subject down to Whitney Portal. The patient was handed off to the waiting ambulance by Lone Pine Volunteer Fire Department – “and SAR took a deep breath,” the organization noted, adding that, “we wish all patients a speedy recovery.”
Inyo SAR is an all-volunteer and unpaid, professional non-profit 501(c)3 organization in cooperation with and under the authority of the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office. Providing search and rescue services to Inyo County and its visitors is only possible thanks to donations.