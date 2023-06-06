Inyo County Search and Rescue is keeping busy

Inyo County Search and Rescue saw a busy weekend over Memorial Day with rescues occurring in the Bishop and Lone Pine area.

 Photo courtesy of Inyo County Search and Rescue

The Inyo County Search and Rescue team on Thursday reported an extremely busy Memorial Day weekend just as this weekend gets underway.

All in all, according to the organization that works under the auspices of the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, 23 volunteers “dropped what they were doing to help on as many as three rescues within 24 hours!”

