With the possibility of significant travel impacts and potential for highway and local road closures, today’s Inyo County Board of Supervisors meeting will be held virtually.
The county is in general discouraging the public from traveling during the storm and encouraging sheltering in place if possible. County staff – particularly those who work in a community where they do not reside – have been encouraged to work remotely. The Administration team is concerned about the potential for county personnel traveling and becoming stranded in a community other than their primary residence.
Some departments, such as the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office in Independence, will be closed for the day. Staff will be working remotely and unable to answer phones, but can generally respond to email. Eastern Sierra Child Support Services will not be able to open the Mammoth Lakes office.
The payment kiosk in the county building in Mammoth Lakes is available for local payments but there will not be staff in the office at least through Thursday. (Normal office hours for Mammoth are Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch).
The March 14 Board of Supervisors meeting is accessible via Zoom webinar: https://zoom.us/j/868254781. The meeting may also be accessed by telephone at the following numbers: (669) 900-6833; (346) 248-7799; (253) 215-8782; (929) 205- 6099; (301) 715-8592; (312) 626-6799. Webinar ID: 868 254 781.
Anyone who wishes to make either a general public comment or a comment on a specific agenda item prior to the meeting, or as the item is being heard, may do so either in writing or by utilizing the Zoom "hand-raising” feature when appropriate during the meeting (the Chair will call on those who wish to speak).
Generally, speakers are limited to three minutes. Written public comment, limited to 250 words or less, may be emailed to the Assistant Clerk of the Board at boardclerk@inyocounty.us. Your comments may or may not be read aloud, but all comments will be made a part of the record. Please make sure to submit a separate email for each item that you wish to comment upon.