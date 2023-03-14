With the possibility of significant travel impacts and potential for highway and local road closures, today’s Inyo County Board of Supervisors meeting will be held virtually.

The county is in general discouraging the public from traveling during the storm and encouraging sheltering in place if possible. County staff – particularly those who work in a community where they do not reside – have been encouraged to work remotely. The Administration team is concerned about the potential for county personnel traveling and becoming stranded in a community other than their primary residence.

Tags

Recommended for you