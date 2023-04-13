Inyo County Board of Supervisors to meet in southeast Inyo

The Inyo County Board of Supervisors will hold its annual Southeast Inyo meeting on April 18, beginning at 11 a.m. in the Furnace Creek Visitors Center Auditorium for updates and presentations from groups in the Death Valley area.
This portion of the meeting is expected to wrap up at about noon-12:30 p.m. The board will then reconvene at the Tecopa Community Center at 2:30 p.m. for additional presentations and other agenda items that include an update from the Public Works Department.
The agenda and agenda packet forTuesday’s meeting can be accessed online at:
The County of Inyo plans to make this meeting available for viewing and listening via Zoom webinar at
https://zoom.us/j/868254781.The meeting may also be accessed by telephone at the following numbers:(669) 900-6833; (346) 248-7799; (253) 215-8782; (929) 205-6099; (301) 715-8592; (312) 626-6799. Webinar ID: 868 254 781.
The public webinar will be provided to the public as a convenience only.
Should remote access not be available, the board of supervisors reserves the right to conduct the meeting without remote access. Public comment may be made in person or in advance by sending written comments – limited to 250 words or fewer – to the Assistant Clerk of the Board at boardclerk@inyocounty.us.