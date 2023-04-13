Inyo County Board of Supervisors to meet in southeast Inyo

The Inyo County Board of Supervisors will hold its annual Southeast Inyo meeting on April 18, beginning at 11 a.m. in the Furnace Creek Visitors Center Auditorium for updates and presentations from groups in the Death Valley area.

 Photo courtesy of the National Park Service/E Hoerner

This portion of the meeting is expected to wrap up at about noon-12:30 p.m. The board will then reconvene at the Tecopa Community Center at 2:30 p.m. for additional presentations and other agenda items that include an update from the Public Works Department.

