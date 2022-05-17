In recognition of efforts that emergency medical service personnel make throughout the area on a daily basis, the Inyo County Board of Supervisors at its meeting Tuesday approve a proclamation declaring the week of May 15 through May 21, as EMS Week and “recognizing Emergency Medical System (EMS) providers as 2022 EMS Providers of the Year.”
Supervisors honored agencies including Southeast Inyo Fire District, Olancha Volunteer Fire Department, Lone Pine Volunteer Fire Department, Independence Volunteer Fire Department, Big Pine Volunteer Fire Department, Bishop Fire Department, Symons Ambulance, Sierra Life Flight, Northern Inyo Hospital, Southern Inyo Hospital, area law enforcement, Inland Counties Emergency Medical Agency and the county’s Emergency Medical Care Committee.
Supervisors remarked that these agencies have to cover wide areas of south county while facing shortages in staffing and other resources. First responders also were praised for rising above and beyond during the pandemic over the last two years.
Pride Month
The Inyo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday also passed a proclamation declaring the month of June Pride Month in Inyo County to reflect the inclusive nature of Inyo County, recognizing that the county’s LGBTQIA2SP+ community is comprised of neighbors, friends and families.
There was a substantial amount of public comment in opposition to the proclamation with many claiming that it promoted a lifestyle that is contrary to their religious beliefs, that the proclamation was divisive in nature and that it singled out one group over other groups.
However, the majority of those who spoke and who submitted comment letters were in support of the proclamation and pointed out that members of the LGBTQIA2SP+ community continue to face discrimination and violence at times, they’ve been traditionally marginalized and celebrating who they are and how they contribute to the community doesn’t diminish any other organization.
The proclamation passed with Supervisors Dan Totheroh, Jeff Griffiths and Matt Kingsley voting in favor, Supervisor Jen Roeser abstaining and Supervisor Rick Pucci absent.
The proclamation can be found in its entirety on the county’s website at www.inyocounty.us.
The county board of supervisors on Tuesday also unanimously passed a proclamation recognizing and honoring May 30 as Memorial Day in Inyo County to honor those who fell in military service to preserve the country’s freedom and way of life.
Through the proclamation, Inyo County orders that on May 30 all flags be flown at half-staff on all county, state and federal buildings and grounds throughout the county in observance of Memorial Day.
For more on these stories and more see Thursday’s edition of The Inyo Register.