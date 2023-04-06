Inyo County and city of Bishop officials are optimistic that recent efforts to secure temporary emergency medical services (EMS) for the greater Bishop area will allow for continued coverage after the current EMS provider ceases operations later this month.

It was announced Tuesday that, under the pressure of that looming deadline, the county and city have successfully found a qualified firm to bridge the EMS coverage gap on a temporary basis until a longer-term solution is identified.

