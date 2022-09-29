Inyo County approved budget closer to ‘normal’ after COVID

After approving the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget for Inyo County, the Inyo County Board of Supervisors and staff bid Inyo County Chief Administrator Leslie Chapman fond farewell upon her retirement. Chapman’s career included working for the administrations of Inyo and Mono counties. Pictured here, from left, are Inyo County Fifth District Supervisor Matt Kingsley, Third District Supervisor Rick Pucci, Fourth District Supervisor Jennifer Roeser, Chief Administrative Officer Leslie Chapman, who retired after the meeting, her replacement, Chief Administrative Officer Nate Greenberg, Second District Supervisor Jeff Griffiths and County Counsel John Vallejo. After the meeting, the board and staff enjoyed cake.

 Photo courtesy of Inyo County

After a couple of years of COVID-related anxiety that injected plenty of uncertainty and guesswork into the county budgeting process, the recently approved fiscal year 2022-23 county budget signals a return to a more predictable fiscal future.

The Inyo County Board of Supervisors approved the budget on Tuesday after making a few minor changes to accommodate a higher-than anticipated fund balance carried over from the final accounting of last year’s budget.

