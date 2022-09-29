Inyo County approved budget closer to ‘normal’ after COVID

After a couple of years of COVID-related anxiety that injected plenty of uncertainty and guesswork into the county budgeting process, the recently approved fiscal year 2022-23 county budget signals a return to a more predictable fiscal future.
The Inyo County Board of Supervisors approved the budget on Tuesday after making a few minor changes to accommodate a higher-than anticipated fund balance carried over from the final accounting of last year’s budget.
The broad budget outline offers some insight in how the county has recovered from the past few years of economic uncertainty caused by the numerous shutdowns and restrictions related to the pandemic.
“Last fiscal year was a rollercoaster ride with highs of reaching for normalization, followed by dips of COVID-19 bouts whenever we dared to hope that the pandemic was over. Lately there are signs that the worst has passed, so we strive to reestablish routines and wonder what the future holds,” wrote CAO Leslie Chapman in her budget message.
Solid increases in tax collections point to a local economy getting back to “normal.”
