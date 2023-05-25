The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office recently released a statement regarding the ongoing homicide investigation of Independence resident Dorothy McQueen.
On Monday, April 10, at about 3 p.m., Inyo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Mazourka Canyon Road, east of Independence for the report of a deceased person. Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased female.
An initial investigation identified the decedent as 34-year-old Independence resident Dorothy Erin McQueen. Further investigation, including a forensic autopsy, has been completed.
The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office recently reported that it has received several inquiries for updates regarding the homicide investigation of McQueen.
“Unfortunately, at this time our office cannot release any information due to the sensitive nature of the ongoing investigation,” according to the sheriff’s office. “Our investigators, in collaboration with investigators from the Inyo County District Attorney’s Office, are working diligently and tirelessly to ensure a thorough and complete investigation is conducted.
The sheriff’s office also has received vital assistance from the Mono County Sheriff’s Office and the California Department of Justice, the agency reported.
“We at the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office understand the community’s concerns and once we can release further information we will do so expeditiously,” according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with any information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Team, (760) 878-0383, Option No. 4.
Gail Dodds, who is organizing the fundraiser on behalf of Carolyn Brodsky, McQueen’s mother, described McQueen as “a mother, daughter, sister, friend and all around the sweetest soul.”